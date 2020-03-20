COVID-19: FG closes all tertiary institutions, secondary, primary schools

As part of measures to contain the spread of coronavirus, the Federal Ministry of Education has ordered closure of all tertiary institutions, secondary and primary schools nationwide.

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Education, Mr Sonny Echono, in a communique on Thursday, stated that all 104 unity schools, would close on or before the 26th of March, 2020 as a proactive step to prevent the spread of the dreaded disease.

ChannelsTV reports that all principals of the Unity Colleges, were also ordered to fast-track the on-going second term examinations and close shop until further notice.

“We have directed all higher institutions to close this weekend. Unity Schools that have completed their exams are to close immediately.

“Others are to hurry and close the latest on 26th March,” the statement partly read.

The Minister also directed the Principals to report, as prompt as possible, suspicious case to the nearest health authorities.