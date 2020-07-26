COVID-19: FG announces testing facilities for civil servants at Thisday Dome

Share the news













By Danlami Nmodu

The Federal Government said it has provided facilities for the conduct of COVID-19 tests for civil servant the Thisday Dome located at Mohammed Kur Avenue, Abuja.



Newsdiaryonline reports that announcement of the provision of these facilities for civil servants was contained in a circular to all Permanent Secretaries dated 17th July 2020 from the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF).



The circular directed permanent secretaries to notify staff, parastatals and agencies of the availability of such facilities.Those with COVID-19 related symptoms and staff who wish to get tested are to take advantage of this opportunity, the circular said.



The circular with the title: “conduct of COVID-19 testing for civil servants,” signed by Dr Evelyn Ngige, Permanent Secretary,Service Welfare Office,for Head of Service of the Federation reads thus: “I am directed to inform you that the Federal government has provided facilities for the conduct of COVID-19 tests for civil Servants at the Thisday Dome, Mohammed Kur Avenue, by Nanet suites, Central Business District, Abuja (from 10.0am to 4.00pm daily), as part of efforts to curtail the spread of the disease.





“Accordingly you’re required to notify all staff of the availability of the testing facility, to enable members of staff who experience COVID-19 related symptoms and those wishing to get tested in your MDAs to take advantage of this opportunity.



The office of the Head of Service of the Federation has also updated the “Guidelines on the Control of Corona Virus Disease(COVID-19) Service-Wide” to address emerging issues in the control of the disease in the work environment. The Guidelines can be accessed on the website of the Office of the Head of Service of the Federation (www.ohcsf.gov.ng).



“All Permanent Secretaries are requested to kindly bring the contents of the Circular to the attention of all staff, and ensure that all Parastatals and Agencies under their supervision are notified,” the circular said.

