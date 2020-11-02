COVID-19: Federal Polytechnic Nasarawa resumes Nov. 16

The Management of Federal Polytechnic Nasarawa, Nasarawa State has fixed Nov. 16 for the resumption of all academic activities in the institution.

The Rector of the polytechnic, Dr Abdullahi Ahmed, disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen on Monday in Nasarawa Local Government Area.

Ahmed explained that the decision for the resumption of students and all academic activities was taken during the 455 Academic Board Meeting held at the polytechnic.

The rector said that all the necessary guidelines and preventive measures against COVID-19 pandemic had been put in place to ensure free and safe academic environment.