COVID-19: Federal Poly Mubi reopens academic activities

The Federal Polytechnic, Mubi, has reopened for full academic activities after being shut down since March 2020 because of COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr Ishiaka Abdurrahman, the acting Rector of the institution, confirmed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Mubi on Monday.

“Following the polytechnic’s management meeting held on Nov. 2, 2020, it approved and directed that the institution resumes on Monday Nov. 9, 2020.

“The school has now reopened and as you can see students and academic staff have resumed. Along with that, academic work has started.

“The commencement of the first and second semester examinations for 2019/2020 academic session has been slated for Monday, Nov. 16, 2020,’’ Abdurrahman said.

He noted that the COVID-19 safety measures and facilities such as handwashing facilities, face masks and other important protocols had been provided by the school’s management.