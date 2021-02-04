COVID-19: FCTA urges public to always observe safety protocols

Dr Dorris John, the Epidemiologist, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Public Health Department, has urged the public to

always adhere to the COVID-19 protocols to prevent further spread. She made the call at a one-day media sensitisation on information management of the pandemic in Abuja on Thursday. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event was jointly organised by the FCT Public Health Department and World Health Organisation (WHO).

The epidemiologist said people must adhere to all the preventive measures by keeping social distance, frequent washing of hands with soap and running water or

use alcohol-based sanitiser and wearing of face mask. John, who said that the disease was real, added that people must do all they could to keep safe. In a welcome address, Dr Sadiq Abdurrahman, a Deputy Director, Public Health Department, FCT, expressed displeasure over non-adherence to the

COVID-19 protocols by many residents of the territory.

He appealed to all to observe the protocols to check spread of the virus. Abdurrahman also appealed to the media to do more by helping to sensitise the public to follow the protocols as spelt out by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19. On her part, a Public Health Advocate, Mrs Moji Makanjuola, urged governments at all levels to continue to partner with the media to help prevent the spread of the disease.

Makanjuola, who is also a media practitioner, acknowledged the fact that media had always been a tool in changing perception of people toward any

situation and called on media to do its best.

She said “you must communicate the fact, be responsible, report measures and issues that will mitigate the spread of the disease and do everything ethical to your profession. “Report on community technology to tackle the disease, be a solution journalist and keep Nigerians assured.” (NAN)