COVID-19: FCTA tightens surveillance at recreational parks

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) says it is mounting surveillance at recreational parks within the territory to ensure compliance with COVID-19 protocols.

Mr Ikharo Attah, the Head, Media and Publicity of FCT Ministerial Committee on COVID-19 Enforcement, disclosed this on Wednesday during a monitoring exercise at the Abuja Millennium Park.

Attah said the administration won’t lose its guard on the control of the ravaging virus.

He noted that while the residents, especially the celebrating Muslims have the rights to enjoy the holiday with full recreational compliment, the administration had the responsibility to maintain a healthy environment.

He said that while compliance with the COVID-19 protocols was appreciable at the city centre, it was a far cry at the satellite towns and most interior areas.

“From what we saw on Tuesday at the Mosques during the prayers, there was compliance, particularly at the main city Mosques.

“We saw few washing points and people using hand sanitisers, but in the suburbs, it may not be the same,” he said.

“The Unity Fountain is locked, Millennium and Jabi parks are also locked.

“FCT Commissioner of Police has also helped by ordering Divisional Police Officers to ensure that no parks are opened in their areas.

“The FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello, has appealed to residents to help in the fight against COVID-19, especially the dreaded 3rd wave.

“The minister is ready to open up completely, once we are able to overcome the virus,” Attah assured. (NAN)

