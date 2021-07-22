COVID-19: FCTA tightens surveillance at recreational parks

July 22, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey Covid-19, News, Project 0



The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) says it is mounting surveillance at recreational parks within the territory compliance with COVID-19 protocols.

Mr Ikharo Attah, the Head, Media and Publicity of FCT Ministerial Committee on COVID-19 Enforcement, disclosed this on Wednesday during a monitoring exercise at the Abuja Millennium Park.

Attah said the administration won’t lose its guard on the control of the ravaging virus.

noted that while the residents, especially the celebrating Muslims have the rights to enjoy the holiday with full recreational compliment, the administration had the responsibility to maintain a healthy environment.

said that while compliance with the COVID-19 protocols was appreciable at the city , it was a far cry at the satellite towns and most interior areas.

what saw at the Mosques during the prayers, there was compliance, particularly at the main city Mosques.

saw few washing points and people using hand sanitisers, but in the suburbs, it may not be the same,” said.

“The Unity Fountain is locked, Millennium and Jabi parks are also locked.

“FCT Commissioner of Police has also helped by ordering Divisional Police Officers that no parks are opened in their areas.

“The FCT , Malam Muhammad Bello, has appealed to residents to help in the fight against COVID-19, especially the dreaded 3rd wave.

“The is ready to open up completely, once are able to overcome the virus,” Attah assured. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , ,