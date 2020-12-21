COVID-19: FCTA tests 86,505 suspected cases, records 8,338 confirmed positive

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) says it has investigated and tested 86,505 suspected cases of COVID-19 and recorded 8,338 confirmed positive cases as at Dec. 11. Dr Mohammed Kawu, the Acting Secretary, FCTA Health and Human Services Secretariat, made the disclosure at a news conference on Monday in Abuja. “With a per capital testing rate of over 18,021 per million (1.8 per cent population), FCT remains the only state to attain and surpass COVID-19 testing target of one per cent population set by the PTF. “Following confirmation of three cases of COVID-19 on March 20, a multi-sectoral COVID-19 Emergency Operation Centre (EOC) was activated on March 23, to coordinate the outbreak response in collaboration with partners,” Kawu said.

Kawu said that FCT had intensified efforts to ensure effective healthcare delivery in the territory. He said that FCT had established seven isolation and treatment centres with 920 beds capacity including ICU facilities exceeding the 300 beds capacity recommended for states by the Presidential Task Force. The acting secretary also revealed that the FCT activated surveillance system at point of entry with screening of over 52,161 Passengers of Interest (POIs) out of which 320 (0.6 per cent) were positive. Kawu said that the Health and Human services Secretariat begun 10 scientific research on COVID-19 including randomised clinical trials on drugs effectiveness and management of the virus infection.

He said that the secretariat ensure the accreditation of FCTA hospitals for Postgraduate Residency Training and establishment of a standard Residency Training Programme to ensure sustain specialist consultant manpower development. “This will reduce the number of medical officers being released for specialist training in other health institutions,” Kawu said. He disclosed that the FCT in partnership with World Health Organisation (WHO) would establish Measles, Rubella and Yellow Fever reference laboratory in Maitama District Hospital to serve the entire North Central Zone of the country.

The acting secretary, however, advocated increase funding for the secretariat, noting that the capacity of the secretariat to plan, implement and manage effectively the FCT healthcare sector depends on funds. Kawu, who decried over dependence on donor fund, canvassed for appropriate legislation to back the activities of the FCT school of Nursing and Midwifery. (NAN)

Related

No tags for this post.