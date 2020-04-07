COVID-19: FCTA issues new directives on market operations

As part of measures to limit the spread of the deadly COVID-19 pandemic in the FCT, the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has directed that markets in the territory will now only operate three times weekly on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays, from 7.000 am to 2:00 pm.

The FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello issued this directive in Abuja on Monday, April 6 during a meeting with FCT Market Managers and the top hierarchy of the FCT Police Command, Led by the FCT Police Commissioner, Adamu Ciroma.

Bello who was represented at the meeting by the Director of Security Services Department, Adamu Gwary, said the directive is part of the ongoing efforts to contain and curtail the spread of the Coronavirus infection in the FCT.

He also disclosed that only retailers will be allowed to operate within the markets as wholesale services would not be permitted

Malam Bello however directed market managers and the FCT Police Command to ensure compliance with this directive by monitoring all entry and exit points of the various markets as well as activities of the traders.

He also advised FCT residents to patronize markets within their neighbourhoods rather than going to the major markets in the FCT, in order limit the spread of the virus between communities in the FCT.

In his remarks, the FCT Police Commissioner, Bala Ciroma assured that the FCT Police Command would enforce the directive, even as he advised residents against flouting this regulation.