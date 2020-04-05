COVID-19: FCTA begins decontamination of Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), has commenced decontamination of Abuja city as part of measures to curb the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Mr Austin Elemue, Special Assistant on Media to Dr Ramatu Aliyu, the FCT Minister of State, said in a statement on Saturday in Abuja, that the minister launched the programme at the Berger Roundabout, Abuja.

Aliyu called for inter-agency collaboration to achieve the desired result in the battle against COVID-19.

She assured residents of the territory that they were in safe hands as government would continue to do everything possible to contain the spread of the virus.

The minister also assured residents that the FCTA would leave no stone un-turned in making the city safe.

She said the areas to be covered included private estates, bridges, markets, motor parks, bus terminals and many others.

“We are here to symbolically flag-off the decontamination of the city starting from the Berger junction.

“This spot is very significant because it is a point of convergence. This is where you find the hustling and bustling.

“As you can see today, the entire stakeholders are united in this battle against COVID-19.

“You can see the Nigerian Police, Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps, Federal Road Safety Corps, Fire Fighters, and organised private sector, all gathered here for this fight.

“We will take it to all the nooks and crannies of the city, and from there we will move to all the satellite towns as well.

“I congratulate all the stakeholders because united we are stronger. I want to assure Abuja residents that they are in safe hands as nation building is a collective responsibility,” Aliyu said.

Earlier, Malam Baba Lawan, Director of Abuja Environmental Protection Board, called on residents to cooperate with the authorities throughout the duration of the exercise.

Lawan assured residents that the chemicals being used were ecologically and humanly friendly. (NAN)