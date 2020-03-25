Covid-19: FCTA advises residents to avoid shared taxis, maintain minimal movement

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has advised Abuja residents to avoid shared taxis, buses and maintain minimal movement to avoid COVID-19 infection in the territory.

Malam Wadata Bodinga, Director, FCT Directorate of Road Traffic Service, gave the advice at a news conference on Wednesday in Abuja.

Bodinga also ordered that the commercial vehicles and taxi drivers to stop the use of air conditioners.

He also noted that all taxis should henceforth convey three passengers only; one person in the front seat and two persons at the back seats.

The director also said that all buses should convey one passenger in the front seat and two passengers on other seats with minimum contact maintained.

He directed that all high capacity buses should operate at 50 per cent of its capacity and standing was no longer allowed by the FCT administration.

Bodinga stressed the need for all transport operators in FCT to maintain high level of cleanliness in their offices and among their staff, adding that all parks and garages should be regularly sanitised.

He also advised that all vehicles should be regularly cleaned and sanitised amid trips and all parks and garages should have alcohol-based sanitisers, hand washing soaps and running water for the use of passengers, drivers and other staff.

” Similarly, all vehicles should have alcohol-based sanitisers for the use of drivers, conductors and passengers.

” We call on all passengers to sanitise themselves before and after each trip and all drivers and conductors should always wear recommended nose masks while in transit.

‘ All tricycles (where operation is allowed) shall convey two passengers only at the back seat and only the rider in the front seat.

” It is therefore an offence to admit passengers or be allowed to be conveyed in vehicles or tricycles in excess of these guidelines, ” Bodinga said.

He, however, urged all commuters and passengers to maintain regular queues and orderly lines while maintaining social distancing to avoid needless contacts and struggles that might lead to altercations and spitting or droplets.

Bodinga warned that all Taxis and Buses should keep and restock their vehicles with disposable wipes, tissues and other items for use by passengers to wipe down the car doors and other handles.

He said that operators, companies and passengers are expected to report any suspected case of COVID-19 to Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Toll Free Number: 0800 9700 0010 or via Whatsapp: +234 708 711 0839.

” Passengers are also expected to report any operator or company that do not comply with these guidelines to the FCT Transportation Secretariat or call VIO Call Centre on 0700022852846, 07047008000, 08188889913.

” Enforcement of these guidelines is also applicable to operation of staff busses by governmental agencies, construction companies and other corporate organisations,” he said. (NAN)