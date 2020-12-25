COVID-19: FCT taskforce clears Abuja recreational spots of fun-seekers

The FCT Ministerial Task Team on Enforcement of COVID-19 Protocols, on Friday, cleared some recreational parks of fun seekers who trooped there to celebrate Christmas.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some of the parks where fun-seekers were sent out by taskforce included the famous Millennium Park, Jabi Lake, Unity Fountain and Magic Land.

Although the gates at the Jabi Lake were closed, some anxious fun-seekers made their way into the park through porous entry points.

Upon arrival at the Lake, many of the violators took to their heels for fear of being arrested but the task force had to call them to sensitise them on the need to adhere to safety regulations.

Head, Media and Enlightenment of the task force, Mr Ikharo Attah, who addressed the fun seekers, said that the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic seemed tougher.

According to him, the FCT Administration cannot allow people to gather in crowds, contrary to the directives of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 (PTF).

“We know you all want to enjoy Christmas but you can do it at home.

“We plead for your understanding on this matter.

“We don’t want to hurt anybody but we have a duty to save residents from contracting the virus,’’ Attah said.

Addressing journalists after shutting down the Magic Land Park by the Abuja city gate, the Media Head, who expressed sympathies with the residents, said that there will be more celebrations in the future if they abide by the safety protocol.

“We are truly pained doing this on this day but we have the responsibility to save lives and protect FCT residents from being infected with COVID-19.

“We see in large numbers, children who have come to these recreation centres to have the best of Christmas.

“They look obviously unhappy and we are feeling their pains and disappointment.’’ (NAN)