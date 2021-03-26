Residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Friday trouped to designated health facilities in Abuja to receive the Oxford AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) checks at some centres revealed that people were interested in being vaccinated, contrary to speculation that many Nigerians were scared to take the vaccine.

Mr Ferdinand Ode, a government official at the Garki Area two Primary Health Care, told NAN that the centre opens as early as 7:30 a.m. daily to attend to people .

“We help people to register online, thereby, taking the burden off those that cannot access the internet where they are and we have volunteers that help to register people too.”

Ode said that priority was being given to the elderly people and other people with special needs.

He emphasised that so far, no side effect of the vaccine had been recorded and advised those residents who still have doubts about the vaccine to come and get vaccinated.

At the National Hospital, an official who pleaded anonymity, said that the facility records huge number of people who turn out daily to be vaccinated.

She urged residents to do the online registration at http://nphcda.gov.ng .

The official said that although people were much, they had to give frontline workers priority, adding that all they needed to do was to present their identity cards.

Mr Moses Eboh, a resident who took the vaccine said that he was initially skeptical about taking it because of the various myths that came with it.

Eboh, however, said that he had been monitoring his brother since he took the vaccine some days ago and nothing happened to him so he decided to come for his own jab.

He, therefore, urged residents who were yet to take the vaccine to get vaccinated, adding that it was for their protection and well-being. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

