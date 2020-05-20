COVID-19: FCT NAWOJ distributes palliatives to widows

Share the news













By Lesley Muosowo Otu

The Nigeria Association of Women Journalists, (NAWOJ), FCT Council has distributed palliatives to their members who are widows.

Presenting the items to the women at the NUJ Council Secretariat at Utako, the FCT Chairperson, Comrade Stella Okoh Esene told the widows that the palliatives were jointly donated the National office of NAWOJ and Ministry of Women Affairs.

Okoh-Esene urged them to always maintain the personal hygiene and practice health tips against of Coronavirus.

Responding on behalf of other widows, Mrs Florence Onyeze thanked NAWOJ and prayed for more blessings on the the leadership and members of the association.

Food items distributed includes rice, millet, groundnut oil, hand sanitizers and face masks.

