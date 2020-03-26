Covid-19: FCT minister tests negative

FCT Minister of State Ramatu Aliyu, who had earlier gone on self-isolation in line with the protocols of National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), has tested negative to covid-19.

Aliyu made this known on her verified personal Twitter handle, on Thursday in Abuja.

“Dear compatriots, I am glad to inform you that my results came out this afternoon. I tested negative to #COVID-19.

“Please stay safe and take every precautionary measures as outlined by @NCDC.gov. Together, we are stronger.”

She implored FCT residents to take all possible precautions not just for themselves, but also for their loved ones.

“Please don’t panick. As a nation, we shall come out of this stronger and better,” she said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the minister had gone on self-isolation and subsequently gave her sample for laboratory test for COVID-19.

Aliyu said she went into self-isolation since Tuesday evening “because I was in contact with people who tested positive for Corona Virus”. (NAN)