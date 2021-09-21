COVID-19: FCT leads with 121 as NCDC registers 393 infections, 6 deaths –NCDC

The Capital Territory (FCT) on Monday  topped the table of COVID-19 infections in the country, as the Nigeria Centre Disease Control (NCDC) reported 393 cases and six COVID-19 related deaths.

The agency, which disclosed the figures on official website on Tuesday morning, indicated the additional infections were an increase on the 168 reported on Sunday, and it brings to 202,191 the total number cases in the country.

The NCDC said the latest positive samples were recorded in 14 states and the FCT, which led the chart 121 cases, a far cry from the only 15 cases it recorded on Sunday..

The agency stated others were: Lagos (86), Edo (70), Delta (30), Rivers (24), Plateau (16), Benue (11), Cross River (10), Abia (8), Bayelsa (4), Gombe (4), Bauchi (3), Kano (3), Adamawa (2) and Taraba (1) .

“Today’s report includes: backlog of 1 confirmed case Taraba Sept. 18, 2021 and zero cases from Nasarawa, Ondo, Osun and Sokoto States,” NCDC said.

According to the public health agency, till date, 190,901 cases had been discharged as 2661 deaths were recorded across the 36 states and the Capital Territory.

It added the country had tested a total of 2,997,060 million samples from roughly 200 million population, while there were 8,629 active cases across the country.

The NCDC also said a multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC), activated at 2, continues to coordinate the national response activities. (NAN) 

