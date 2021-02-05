COVID-19: FCT education secretariat sensitises principals, head teachers on precautionary measures

The FCT Education Secretariat, has begun an enlarged sensitisation awareness campaign on COVID-19 precautionary measures for Secondary School Principals, Vice Principals, Head Teachers and relevant officers in the territory. The FCT Permanent Secretary, Mr Olusade Adesola declared open the exercise at the Education Resource Centre on Friday in Abuja. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the programme is being held simultaneously at the six Area Councils of the FCT.

He said that the FCT Administration (FCTA) had earlier provided allowances for schools to buy COVID-19 safety items for their usage to curtail the virus. Adesola said that the sensitisation programme which was being done in collaboration with the Health Secretariat was heartwarming and timely. According to him, the programme will help to enlighten the participants the more on the basic information about the pandemic and make them take early precautionary measures against it.

He stressed that no stone should be left untouched amidst the second wave of the virus, noting that large gathering of people was a veritable ground for its spread. Adesola also stated that the programme was a part of vigorous efforts to ensure there were uninterrupted academic activities in FCT Schools while combating and keeping the global pandemic far from its school environment.

He explained that the sensitisation programme focused on precautionary measures, basic information on the pandemic as well as complying with the safety protocols for a conducive teaching and learning environment. The official expressed willingness of the FCTA to do all it could to nip the pandemic in the bud. Adesola, therefore, urged the participants to be attentive to the health experts and take whatever they have learnt back to their various schools.

According to him, the participants are expected to also impact what they had learnt to their colleagues and be a good role model to emulate. Earlier, the Acting Director of the education secretariat, Malam Leramoh Abdulrazaq enjoined school authorities to be vigilant and take adequate measures in checking students, staff and visitors temperature. Abdulrazaq also urged school authorities to ensure they sustained monitoring and inspection of learning environments in schools.

He assured that the secretariat would continue to intensify efforts on the various activities-based programme to ensure that the second wave of the pandemic had no place in schools. Abdulrazaq appealed to school authorities to comply totally to the safety protocols and School resumption guidelines in FCT. The acting secretary used the occasion to commend FCTA led by the FCT Minister, Malam Muhammed Bello for the concern for education and always according it priority attention.

One of the participants, Mrs Maryam Suleman, the Vice Principal Administration, Government Secondary School Gwarinpa, said it had become imperative to continue to create the needed awareness on the pandemic, as the schools’ resume.

Suleman that the sensitisation programme would ensure that school authorities keep abreast of basic information about the ravaging pandemic and were well equipped to prevent it. (NAN)