COVID-19: FCE Pankshin to resume academic activities Nov. 9

The Federal College of Education (FCE), Pankshin, near Jos, has announced Monday, Nov. 9 for resumption of academic activities.

This is contained in a statement issued on Thursday in Pankshin by the Registrar of the college, Mrs Elizabeth Homsuk.

Homsuk, who regretted the interruption of the college’s academic activities due to COVID-19 Pandemic, said that the institution would resume normal academic activities, but with adherence to the COVID-19 protocols.

The registrar said that NCE I and NCE II along with 100, 200 and 300 Levels B.Ed students are expected to resume on Monday, Nov. 9.

“NCE III and 400 Level students are to resume on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020.

“Lectures and other suspended academic programs will commence immediately on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020,” she said.

According to her, details of adjusted academic calendar and examination dates were already on the college notice boards for further guidance and actions.

She advised students, who have not paid their school fees and completed registration to do so on resumption without any delay.

The registrar warned students against breaching the COVID-19 protocol, which include wearing of face masks and regular washing of hands as well as maintaining social distance.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the college was closed in March following the directive of the federal and state governments after the outbreak of coronavirus in the country.

Ahead of the reopening of the college, the buildings and environment was fumigated two weeks ago for smooth academic activities (NAN).