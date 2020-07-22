Fayemi delegates ‘critical tasks’ to Deputy after positive COVID-19 test

Share the news













Ekiti State Governor Kayode Fayemi, announced Wednesday, that he has tested positive for Coronavirus, famously referred to as COVID-19.

Fayemi broke the news, on his verified Twitter account, saying the result of his latest test, came back positive, and had consequently proceeded on self isolation.

The Governor said, ” I took my third COVID-19 test yesterday and it came back positive

” I’m generally ok and I’m already self isolating at home and receiving the best of care from my medical team

” I’m delegating critical tasks to my Deputy but will continue routine duty from home”.

The News Agency of Nigeria, (NAN), reports that Fayemi, had on March 25, 2020, gone into self isolation over same issue of Coronavirus.

The Governor, who then, made the confirmation of his first isolation, known, in Ado Ekiti, through his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olayinka Oyebode, however asked the people of the state not to be apprehensive about the development.

The Governor had then, clarified that his going into self isolation, should not be misconstrued to mean that he already had the disease, saying it was just a precautionary measure.

Fayemi had earlier in the day, broken the news of his self isolation on his tweeter handle, saying he had come in contact with high profile personalities in the country found to be positive , and who he had contacts with, in his capacity as Chairnan of the NGF.

The Governor, had himself, disclosed before then, that he actually came in contact with some high level personalities in the country, found to be positive, and offered himself to be tested through the National Centre for Disease Control, (NCDC).

The Governor said ” There is no cause for alarm, I just took this step as a normal precautionary measure”

“I had had gone in contact with those having suspected cases and I felt I have to do this to help the situation”.

” With the circumstance we find ourselves today, every citizen must engage in personal hygiene and take actions that can help us overcome this challenge and that is exactly what i have done”.

Fayemi had also urged Ekiti the residents not to panic over the development , saying he took the precautionary measures in the best interest of all and to prevent the spread of the disease.

He said his action became imperative having gone in contact with those suspected to be having index cases of COVID-19.

NAN reports that Fayemi had earlier in the day, reportedly broken the news of his self isolation on his tweeter handle, following unfolding revelations that some top presidential aides and his colleague governors , who he had contacts with, in his capacity as Chairnan of the NGF, had tested positive to the disease.

But on March 27, 2020, he again announced that his COVID-19 results came out negative.

” I just received my test result from NCDC and it is negative.

“Thanks to all for your concern. This, however, calls for continued vigilance on the part of everyone.

” COVID-19 is real and we cannot afford to be complacent”, Fayemi said, when tested negative.(NAN)

