COVID-19: Fayemi directs junior workers to resume work Nov. 2

Gov. Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti on Wednesday directed all junior workers on GL 02 to 07 to resume work on Nov. 2.

Fayemi gave the directive in a statement in Ado Ekiti by the Head of Service, Mrs Peju Babafemi.

”The state government has reviewed the steps taken so far to contain the spread of the COVID-19.

”All workers on GL02 to 07 have been directed to resume work with effect from Monday, Nov. 2, 2020,” he said.

NAN reports that the workers had in compliance with the stay-at-home directive of the state government on March 23.