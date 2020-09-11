COVID-19 fatality cases rise to 205 in Lagos

Share the news













The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, says the state’s COVID-19 related deaths has increased to 205. Abayomi made the disclosure on his Twitter handle @ProfAkinAbayomi, on Friday while giving the state’s COVID-19 update for Sept. 8. According to him, one #COVID-19 related death was recorded. Total number of #COVID-19 related deaths now stands at 205.

He said that 33 new COVID-19 infections were confirmed out of a total of 806 COVID-19 tests conducted in the state on the reported day. Abayomi said that the new cases brought the total number of confirmed COVID-19 infections in Lagos to 18, 449. He added that the total number of COVID-19 tests conducted in the state since outbreak of the pandemic now stands at 90,476.

The commissioner said, “2,402 of the confirmed cases have since been discharged from #COVID-19 Care Centres following full recovery.” He added that 15,380 of the confirmed cases monitored in communities by #COVID-19 Lagos Response Team, have either fully recovered or positively responding to treatments.

The commissioner said, “64 of the cases are currently under isolation in public and private care centres.” Abayomi, however, said that 398 active cases in communities were yet to turn up for admission in the state’s COVID-19 care centres. Also, data by the World Health Organisation, Africa Region, shows that there are 1,322, 188 confirmed COVID-19 cases on the continent with over one million recoveries and 31, 907 deaths. (NAN)