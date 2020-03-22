COVID-19: FAAN’s Ndudinachi named in Uzodinma’s committee – See photo

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo has raised a committee tasked with the prevention of coronavirus in the State. The move according to officials was in line with the Federal Government’s policy in combating the COVID -19 (coronavirus )

Members of the committee named by Uzodinma include, Prof. Maurice Iwu, Dr Okeji Austin, Dr Kingsley Achigbu, Dr. Uduji Uchenna, Dr. Duru Chukwuma, Prof. Isiah Ibe, Mrs Rejoice Ndudinachi, mni, of FAAN, Miss. Nkem Chimeze, Dr. Chimezie Iwuala and Dr Kyrian Duruewuru.

The committee was inaugurated on the 20th March 2020 at the Government House.