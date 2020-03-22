COVID-19: FAAN’s Ndudinachi named in Uzodinma’s committee – See photo

March 22, 2020 Editor Health, Project 0




Governor Hope Uzodimma  of Imo has raised a  committee tasked with the  prevention of  coronavirus in the State. The move according to officials was in line with the Federal  Government’s  policy in combating the COVID -19 (coronavirus )

Members of the  committee named by Uzodinma include, Prof. Maurice Iwu, Dr Okeji Austin, Dr Kingsley Achigbu, Dr. Uduji Uchenna, Dr. Duru Chukwuma, Prof. Isiah  Ibe, Mrs Rejoice Ndudinachi, mni, of  FAAN, Miss. Nkem Chimeze, Dr. Chimezie Iwuala and Dr Kyrian Duruewuru.

The  committee was  inaugurated on the  20th March 2020 at the Government House.




Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*