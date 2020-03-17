COVID-19: FAAN suspends National Aviation Conference



The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, has notified stakeholders and the general public that the National Aviation Conference earlier scheduled for 1st to 4th April 2020, at the International Conference Centre, Abuja has been suspended.

General Manager, Corporate Affairs, Mrs. Henrietta Yakubu, who announced the suspension in a statement Tuesday said, “This is due to the need to adhere to safety precautions in the face of the Corona virus presently spreading across nations globally.”



She recalled that the World Health Organization recently declared COVID 19 a global pandemic and advised that as much as possible, individuals and organizations should avoid clustered gatherings to prevent the spread of the virus.



“A new date for the conference will be announced as soon as possible.



“The Authority regrets any inconvenience this postponement might have caused you,”

FAAN said.



