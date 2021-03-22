COVID-19: Eti-Osa LGA leads vaccination, as 46,369 persons receive vaccine in Lagos

The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, says 46,369 persons have been vaccinated in the state as at March 19, 2021 with  Eti-Osa Local Government Area leads with the highest number of persons vaccinated. 

Abayomi made this known through verified Twitter @ProfAkinAbayomi, on Monday giving the state’s COVID-19 Vaccination update for March 19.

He said that 23,232 males and 23,137 females had been vaccinated across the 20 local government areas in the state. 

According to him, the local government areas with the highest numbers of people vaccinated were Eti-Osa with 4,770; Ikeja  has 4,262, Lagos Mainland has 4,191, Alimosho with 3,818 and Kosofe has 3,513. 

Inversely, he said that the local government areas with the least number of persons vaccinated include  Ibeju- Lekki with 852; Badagry has 1,073, Agege has 1,086,  Amuwo-Odofin has 1, 2 and Apapa with 1,289 persons.

The commissioner said that 13,563 persons were vaccinated on March 19, comprising 6,720 males and  6,843 females.

Earlier, Abayomi had reassured residents on of the COVID-19 vaccine, asserting that the state government would ensure that residents get vaccinated.

He added that contrary to claims, none of the 46,369 people who had received the vaccine in the state had developed a blood clot.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the state started COVID-19 vaccination exercise on March 15 in 88 health facilities, including military and police hospitals, which have been selected vaccination across the 20 local government areas.

It officially flagged off the roll-out, distribution and administration of the COVID-19 vaccine on March 12, 2021 at the Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH), Yaba.

Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat; the state Commissioner for Health, some frontline healthcare workers, among frontline workers, were vaccinated on March 12. (NAN)

