COVID-19: Enugu CP advises residents to be wary of internet fraudsters

The Commissioner of Police in Enugu State, Mr Ahmad Abdurrahman, has urged residents of the state to be wary of antics of internet and social media fraudsters during this COVID-19 period.

The police commissioner gave this advice in a statement by the state’s Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Daniel Ndukwe, obtained by News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on Wednesday.

Ndukwe quoted the commissioner as advising the residents to always be security cautious and vigilant in all they do.

According to him, they should be wary and circumspect over any unsolicited internet and social media offer, goody or free gift.

“I further implore the citizens to remain vigilant.

“They should avoid falling prey to criminals, especially fraudsters who are using the internet and social media platforms to defraud unsuspecting citizens of their hard-earned monies and other valuables in these trying times of COVID-19 pandemic,’’ he said.

The Commissioner, while acknowledging the adverse socio-economic impact of the restriction orders, had entreated citizens of the state to remain law-abiding and compliant with the restriction orders.

“The restriction orders have been adjudged the best ways of staying safe, healthy and to avoid infecting or being infected with the deadly virus,’’ he said.

Abdurrahman called upon the residents to promptly report suspected criminals and acts of criminality to the nearest police station or by calling the Command’s emergency hotlines on 08032003702, 08075390883, 08086671202 or 08098880172.

“They can send electronic mail to [email protected] for emergencies, complaints, enquiries and suggestions as well,’’ he added. (NAN)