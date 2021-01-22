COVID-19: ENT expert cautions against use of school bus

Prof. Titus Ibekwe, Faculty Secretary, National Postgraduate Medical College of Nigeria, has advised parents and school authorities against use of school bus to convey children, so as to prevent further spread of Covid-19. Ibekwe, also a public health professional, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Friday, in Abuja, stressed that taking the measure was safer, because once the children were congregated in a school bus, the chances of spread was higher.

The don, who specialises in Otorhinolaryngology, a medical specialty on diseases and disorders of the Ears, Nose, and Throat, said that in consideration of the recent surge in Covid-19 infections in the country, parents should make out time to convey their children to school as well as pick them up at closing. According to him, because COVID-19 prevention in schools was the collective responsibility of the parents, teachers, school authorities and the government, `all hands must be on deck’ to guard against further spread of the second wave, as schools were gradually reopening.

“All these put together will help us and our health planners to tackle the pandemic. So, we should not relax on our guard, rather, all should contribute actively starting with the parent, children, students, teachers, school management and government at all levels. “Once we are able to do these and more, possibly, we shall successfully combat the pandemic. Let us not be afraid to reopen schools but rather apply all the feats into precautionary measures,” he said.

Ibekwe also advised parents, with medical background, to form health committees, saddled with the responsibility of oversight on what is going on in their children’s’ schools, including helping the school authorities in reviewing COVID-19 protocols and running school clinics.

“When we do that, you will discover that we are all working toward the same goal with the government, students, teachers and everyone of us to move forward,” he said. (NAN)