COVID-19: El-Rufai signs Executive Order on compulsory face masks

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna, has signed an Executive Order to make it mandatory for the people of the state, to wear face masks.

Signing the order shortly after he was discharged from isolation, having tested positive for COVID-19, he assured that with the amendment to the State Quarantine Regulations, face masks would be made available to the poor and vulnerable groups.

El-Rufa’i said while the state government is committed to curtail the spread of the virus in the state, he appealed to the people to stay at home, observe social distancing and proper personal hygiene.