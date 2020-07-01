Covid-19: El Rufai commends Kaduna Traffic Authority

Share the news













Governor Nasir El Rufai has said that Kaduna State Traffic Law Enforcement Authority(KASTLEA) was one of the security agencies that helped in the fight against the spread of Covid-19 during the lockdown.

The governor who said this at the presentation of 15 Peugeot pick-up vans which were allocated to KASTLEA, said that the Marshalls were visible during the lockdown, adding that ‘’their sense of duty was exemplary’’.

El Rufai who was represented by Commissioner of Public Works and Infrastructure, Balaraba Aliyu-Inuwa, disclosed that ‘’four states have asked her ministry for the laws setting up KASTLEA and its guidelines, so that they can establish same.’’

The governor said that his vision for KASTLEA is to achieve total road safety and an almost accident-free Kaduna State, adding that ‘’government will give the agency all the necessary tools to execute its mandate.’’

According to El Rufai, more Marshalls will be recruited and the current ones will undergo more training to improve their skills. He advised the Marshalls ‘’to be resilient and fastidious on their job.’’

The governor also praised the Corps Marshall, Majo Garba Rimi(rtd), for ‘’injecting enthusiasm into KASTLEA staff, adding that ‘’the agency is in good hands.’’

Earlier, Corps Marsha Rimi disclosed that the vehicles were given to him upon assuming office but he had ‘’to do the needful by branding them and completing the necessary documentation before putting them on the road.’’

