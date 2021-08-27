COVID-19: EKSG sensitises traditional rulers on vaccine

In a bid to curtail the community spread of the new COVID-19 variants, Ekiti on Friday sensitised traditional rulers in the state.

Dr Oyebanji Filani, the State Commissioner for Health and Human Services, addressing the traditional rulers in Otun-Ekiti, said it was a way of getting them involved in the spread of the deadly virus.

According to him, the state recognises the relevance and important position the traditional rulers are occupying in their various communities across the state.

Filani, represented by Mr Akinjide Akinleye, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, said the high number of COVID-19 being recorded since July, also informed the sensitisation.

He listed Cholera as another public health concern with three suspected in the state receiving attention.

The commissioner, also urged the Hausa community in Moba Local Area, where suspected of cholera was reported, to always adhere strictly with the ’s public health directive and protocols.

Filani advised them to set up a task force that would be moving round to monitor compliance and ensure hygienic environment.

He listed wearing of face masks, maintaining social distancing, use of hand sanitiser, as well as regular washing of hands as some of the protocols that must be observed.

The commissioner urged the stakeholders to take advantage of the ’s gesture to get vaccinated.

He said that getting immunised remains the most effective way to curtail the virus.

Filani explained that the Moderna vaccines was meant for eligible residents that have not received any jab of the COVID-19.

Commenting, Oba Adekunle Adeagbo, the Oore of Otun, spoke on behalf of traditional rulers, lauding the efforts of the state toward curtailing the pandemic.

The Oore of Otun assured the that the traditional rulers would mobilise their subjects for the vaccines, and ensure compliance with necessary measures in all their domains.

Also, Mr Danjuma Yusuf, the Leader of the Hausa community in Moba, said his people would give the state and the host community necessary support to address the issues of public health concern. (NAN)

