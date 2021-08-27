COVID-19: EKSG sensitises traditional rulers on vaccine

In a bid to curtail the community spread of the new COVID-19 variants, Ekiti Government on Friday sensitised traditional rulers in the state.

Dr Oyebanji Filani, the State Commissioner for Health and Human Services, addressing the traditional rulers in Otun-Ekiti, said it was a way of getting them involved in managing the spread of the deadly virus.

According to him, the state government recognises the relevance and important position the traditional rulers are occupying in their various communities across the state.

Filani, represented by Mr Akinjide Akinleye, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, said the high number of COVID-19 cases being recorded since July, also informed the sensitisation.

He listed Cholera as another public health concern with three suspected cases in the state receiving government attention.

The commissioner, also urged the Hausa community in Moba Local Government Area, where suspected case of cholera was reported, to always adhere strictly with the government’s public health directive and protocols.

Filani advised them to set up a task force that would be moving round to monitor compliance and ensure hygienic environment.

He listed wearing of face masks, maintaining social distancing, use of hand sanitiser, as well as regular washing of hands as some of the protocols that must be observed.

The commissioner urged the stakeholders to take advantage of the government’s gesture to get vaccinated.

He said that getting immunised remains the most effective way to curtail the virus.

Filani explained that the Moderna vaccines was meant for eligible residents that have not received any jab of the COVID-19.

Commenting, Oba Adekunle Adeagbo, the Oore of Otun, spoke on behalf of other traditional rulers, lauding the efforts of the state government toward curtailing the pandemic.

The Oore of Otun assured the government that the traditional rulers would mobilise their subjects for the vaccines, and ensure compliance with necessary safety measures in all their domains.

Also, Mr Danjuma Yusuf, the Leader of the Hausa community in Moba, said his people would give the state government and the host community necessary support to address the issues of public health concern. (NAN)

