COVID-19: Ekiti Obas cancel annual get-together

The Ekiti State Council of Traditional Rulers has cancelled the 2020 ‘get-together’ for the elite Ilawe sons and daughters, due to the ravaging coronavirus pandemic.

Chairman of the council, who doubles as the Alawe of Ilawe Ekiti, Oba Adebanji Ajibade Alabi announced the cancellation in a statement on Tuesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the cancellation is also in line with a recent directive by the Ekiti State Government, that all traditional institutions should either postpone or cancel all cultural and traditional festivals usually staged at the end of the year.