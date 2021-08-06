COVID-19: Ekiti council boss urges strict adherence to safety precautions

The Chairman of Oye Local Government Area of Ekiti, Mr Foluso Ojo on Friday, appealed to residents to adhere to safety precautions by taking the Coronavirus vaccine.

Ojo made the appeal in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Oye-Ekiti.

He expressed worry that most people avoid taking the necessary precautions to curb the spread of the virus, except they visit banks and hospitals where it was made compulsory to wear face mask before getting access.

The chairman said that some states were still recording high number of COVID-19 cases, but Ekiti remained lucky not to have encountered similar number due to the proactive measures put in place by the state government.

“I want to appeal to our people in towns and communities under Oye Local Government Area of Ekiti State to take adequate precautions against contacting COVID-19.

“Many people think that the virus was no longer spreading, but some states are currently experiencing the virus, even in high figure.

“I want to urge residents of our communities to always indulge in good hygiene, wear nose mask in crowded places and take COVID-19 vaccine, which will help to make the body fight against the virus,” he said.

The chairman assured residents of the communities that his administration would continue to work hard to keep the people healthy. (NAN)

