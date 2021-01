COVID-19 : Ekiti cancels customary new year interdenominational service in offices

The Ekiti State Government on Sunday night cancelled the customary interdenominational service usually held in offices on the first work day of the year.

In a statement made available to newsmen in Ado-Ekiti, the State Commissioner for Information and Values Orientation, Mr Akin Omole, explained that the cancellation was part of efforts to curtail the spread of Coronavirus in the state.

He added that Gov. Kayode Fayemi’s directive that public workers on Grade Level 12 and below should work from home also remained sacrosanct as workers resume duties on Monday, a day after the public holiday marking the beginning of the New Year 2021.