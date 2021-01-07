COVID-19: Educationist urges govt to decontaminate, fumigate schools ahead resumption

An Educationist, Mrs Jacintha Nweke, has urged Enugu State Government to begin decontamination and fumigation of schools ahead of resumption to contain the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the state. Nweke, a staff of Comprehensive Model High School, Amechi, made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Enugu.

She called on the state ministries of education and health to monitor schools upon resumption to ensure that all schools strictly adhere to the COVID-19 protocols. “All schools in Enugu should be mandated to ensure strict compliance and make sure teachers, pupils and students resume with their face masks and sanitiser.

“They should also remember to maintain physical and social distancing, adhere to other precautionary measures listed by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC),” she advised. According to Nweke, if COVID-19 precautionary measure will be strictly obeyed by all, there will not be need for second lockdown in Nigeria.

She called on the state government to provide clean water and sanitisers to all public schools, adding that it would go a long way to help in preventing the virus in various schools. (NAN)