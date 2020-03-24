COVID-19: Education Minister unveils fresh measures, raises committee

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, has suspended press conferences as a means of interacting with the press and by implication, the general public until further notice.

The Minister who gave the directive on Tuesday in Abuja, said that the office of the Director of Press will issue press releases, as the need arises.

“Phone interviews, will be used where necessary.

“Visitations by the public to the Ministry have also been suspended for the period stipulated and workers under level 13 officers have been exempted from work.

“The Ministry also plans to provide stricter screening and possible testing for visitors.

“In this light, a medical officer with testing kits is to be positioned at the entrance to test everyone coming into the office complex.

“Officers that get ill will be advised to immediately embark on self isolation until he or she is medically certified coronavirus – free,” he said.

Adamu advised staff of the Ministry to use hand sanitizers, practice good hygiene, limit visitors to their homes, avoid gathering in mosques, churches, markets and other public places.

He disclosed that an emergency committee on the implementation of the measures outlined above has been constituted.