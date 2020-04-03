COVID-19: Education Minister to establish radio, television broadcast

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu has said that the Ministry is set to establish radio and television educational broadcast in the country.

This, he said, is in order to bridge the gap created by the closure of schools at all levels due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Minister, who disclosed this on Friday at the end of the second online meeting, stated that the arrangement had become necessary in view of the fact that no one knows when normalcy will be restored in the country.

“Plans are underway to kick start Radio and television educational broadcast in the country to bridge the gap created by the closure of schools at all levels, ocassioned by the outbreak of the global pandemic also known as COVID-19.

“A committee to work towards the realization of this objective is to be named in the coming days.

“Participants were unanimous that the radio and television broadcast programmes for our pupils and students to learn from home are the way to go especially in the face of the current COVID…19 debacle,” he said.

According to the Minister, the meeting which held on an expanded zoom platform courtesy of the jamb registrar, prof Ishaq Oloyede had participants which include the Minister of state for education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, and the Permanent Secretary Sunny Echono.

Others are Directors in the ministry, chief executives of education parastatals, Vice Chancellors of public and private universities among others.