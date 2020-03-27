COVID-19: Education minister holds first online management meeting

By Chimezie Godfrey

In compliance with Federal l government’s directive on social distancing, the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu has held his first online management meeting.

According to a statement posted in the Ministry’s online media platform, the Minister held the meeting with Directors and Chief Executives of parastatals under his supervision.

“In compliance with govt directive for people to avoid crowded meetings, education minister Adamu Adamu today held his first on-line management meeting with Directors and Chief executives of parastatals under his supervision, courtesy of an on-line platform created by jamb registrar, professor Ishaq Oloyede.

“Over fifty people took part in the online meeting. It is expected that the platform will be expanded to accommodate over 1000 people in the next meeting.

“All of these are measures being taken to prevent the spread of the corona virus,” the statement read.