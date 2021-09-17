COVID-19: Edo seeks partnership with health professionals to counter vaccine hesitancy

The Edo state government has called for the collaboration and assistance of health professionals in the state to address the COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy and improve uptake of vaccines by health workers and other Edo residents.

Edo State Head of Service (HOS), Mr Anthony Okungbowa, made the appeal when he played host to the executive members of the Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists of Nigeria (AMLSN), Edo State branch, on a courtesy visit to Government House, on Thursday, in Benin.

Okungbowa, who decried the rising fatalities and infections from the deadly virus, called for the support of health workers to increase vaccine uptake in order to protect the majority of citizens against the virus.

The HOS urged all residents to complement government’s efforts at defeating the pandemic by coming out to get the vaccines, noting that the vaccines were the safest means to ensure that the people were protected.

He stated that the vaccines were free, safe and effective, adding, “in addition to getting vaccinated, residents are encouraged to ensure strict compliance with non-pharmaceutical interventions to contain the pandemic and protect citizens against the dreaded COVID-19 virus.”

“The latest report that we have on the virus is frightening, even with the instance that some deaths are not reported.

“It is the duty of the government, in line with its constitutional mandate to protect the lives and property of its citizens, hence the need to ensure that the majority of Edo residents take the vaccines in order to remain healthy and alive.

“The vaccines have been proven to be safe and effective. We urge your collaboration and support. All hands must be on deck in ensuring that your members not only take the vaccines, but encourage other people to do the same”, the HOS added.

Okungbowa, who restated government’s commitment to improving the state’s health sector, said the state administration was ensuring that every sector of the state’s workforce was adequately equipped to function optimally and deliver quality service to Edo people.

Earlier, Chairman of the Edo AMLSN, Comrade Nosakhare Idemudia, commended the government’s efforts at ensuring that the majority of Edo people were vaccinated and protected against the deadly virus. (NAN)

