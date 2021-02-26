COVID-19: Edo records 38 new cases, 46 recoveries

The Edo government on Friday in Benin said the state recorded 38 new cases and 46 recoveries from coronavirus as the government intensified efforts to contain the second wave of the pandemic.
The state COVID-19 Incident Manager, Dr Andrew Obi, said this during a virtual meeting of the state COVID-19 Task Force.
Obi urged residents to complement the government’s efforts at containing the pandemic by strictly adhering to all safety and health guidelines.
According to him, Edo in the last 24 hours, recorded 38 new cases and 46 recoveries with 581 active cases that are being managed at various treatment and isolation centres in the state.
“We appeal to everyone to support the Gov. Godwin Obaseki-led administration in ensuring the health and safety of all citizens by complying with guidelines against the spread of the second wave of COVID-19.
“Wear your facemask when in public, wash your hands regularly under running water, use alcohol-based hand sanitisers and observe social distancing,” he said. (NAN)