COVID-19: Edo records 38 new cases, 46 recoveries

The Edo government on Friday in Benin said the state recorded 38 new cases and 46 recoveries from coronavirus as the government intensified efforts to contain the second wave of the pandemic.

The state COVID-19 Incident Manager, Dr Andrew Obi, said this during a virtual meeting of the state COVID-19 Task Force.

Obi urged residents to complement the government’s efforts at containing the pandemic by strictly adhering to all safety and health guidelines.