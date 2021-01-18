COVID-19: Edo Govt takes awareness campaign to banks, eateries and markets

Edo Government took COVID-19 safety protocols’ campaign to banks, eateries and markets in Benin City on Monday to enlighten its residents on the need to wear their face masks and obey all the guidelines as stipulated by the NCDC. The state’s Deputy Governor, Mr Philip Shaibu, who led other members of the enforcement team on Monday told the residents that anybody caught disobeying the COVID-19 guidelines would be arrested and be prosecuted. The campaign took the deputy governor’ team to Guarantee Trust Bank and an eatery along Sapele Road as well as the popular Oba Market, all in Benin City.

According to him, the enforcement has started. Those that were caught today are lucky that they were not arraigned at the tribunal. Rather, we gave them the opportunity to go and have a rethink and obey the law. “They may not be that lucky next time as we have launched the constabulary and the state Public Works Volunteer (PUWOV) and other partners have also contributed men and materials for this course.

“The state government is determined that we enforce COVID-19 safety protocols at all levels, what we have done today is just to officially start strict enforcement. “The enforcement is not just for motorists, it is also for pedestrians. We are also looking at banks, eateries and commercial areas. We started from our own hospital, the Edo Specialist Hospital, to make sure they comply with this directive. “Most of our people think they are wearing the face masks to do government a favour. I think we need to change this narrative and we are working to change that narrative.

“Some are not wearing the face masks properly, these are some of the things we need to educate them on. Thank God, we have been able to pass the message that by covering your nose, you are helping yourself and your mouth, you are also helping your neighbours.

“The mobile court has been set up, henceforth, anybody caught will be arrested and be prosecuted. The fine may be small, the punishment may be big, but the biggest of them all is the conviction. ” If you are convicted, just know that you have become an ex-convict.

“The government needs you alive to contribute your quota to the development of our state. From today, anybody caught will be taken to the mobile court for prosecution,’’ he said. (NAN)