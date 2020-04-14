COVID-19: Edo continues contact tracing of 299 persons

The Edo State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Patrick Okundia, has revealed that the Stella Obasanjo Hospital Isolation Center (SOHIC) has commenced treatment for the first coronavirus (COVID-19) patient at the facility, noting that the patient is responding well to treatment.

The commissioner, who spoke to journalists in Benin City, said the state has recorded 14 confirmed cases of COVID-19, while contact tracing of 299 persons is ongoing across the affected Local Government Areas (LGAs).

According to him, seven of the cases are receiving treatment and follow up at home while one is presently at the Stella Obasanjo Hospital, Benin City, two at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH), Benin City and the remaining three at the Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital, (ISTH).

Okundia said the 14 confirmed cases were recorded in Oredo (5), Esan West (4), Egor (3), and Ovia North East (2) LGAs.

The commissioner, who noted that an Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) Committee has been set up at the Stella Obasanjo Hospital, said three more Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) machines have been paid for by the Edo State Government and the delivery is being expected.

He added that the training of all health care workers (HCWs) across the 18 LGAs of the state, which commenced on April 06, 2020, has been concluded.

Okundia, however, urged residents to complement the state government’s efforts at preventing further spread of the infectious disease by observing precautionary measures and complying with other government’s guidelines against the spread of the virus.

Okundia added, “As the state government intensifies efforts to contain the pandemic, we urge all residents to stay at home and observe social distancing guidelines and other precautionary measures against the disease, including regular handwashing with soap under running water and the use alcohol-based hand sanitisers. If you must go out, do so wearing facemasks. Cover your mouth and nose properly when sneezing and/or coughing. Also do well to report anyone with oversea travel history.”