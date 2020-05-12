COVID-19: Editor, Newsdiaryonline recovers, discharged

The editor of Newsdiaryonline, Abdallah el-Kurebe has been discharged from isolation centre after recovering from the infection.

The Editor, who was admitted to the centre at a Specialist Hospital, Sokoto on Sunday, May 3rd 2020 spent 11 days receiving treatment.

According to him, since after testing positive for COVID-19, he had remained stable and without symptoms whatsoever.

“I thank God I have been discharged from the isolation centre today, Tuesday, after testing negative for the virus.

“Since my admission to date, I remained stable and without any symptoms whatsoever,” the Editor said.

He thanked all who prayed, called and supported him in one way or the other and called on the general public to remain compliant with the preventive measures stipulated by the authorities.

