COVID-19: ECOWAS appeals to member states on economic obligations

The Administration and Finance Committee (AFC) of the Economic Community of West Africa States (ECOWAS) has appealed to member states to continue to fulfil their economic obligations.

Chair of the AFC, Mr Boubacar Seyni, made the appeal in a statement by the Directorate of Communications, ECOWAS Commission on Wednesday in Abuja.

Seyni, while declaring open the 27th ordinary meeting of the committee which began on July 14, noted the economic impact arising from the COVID-19 pandemic and its implication on economies of member states.

He stated that the meeting which held virtually, was focused on the mid-year budgetary review, appropriations and endorsements of the work programme of the ECOWAS institutions.

According to him, the meeting is expected to end on Friday after the adoption of its report, meant among others, to reposition the ECOWAS region for greater integration.

The Vice President, Madam Finda Koroma, welcomed the 15-member states on behalf of the president of the commission, noting that in spite of the challenges facing the region, the various institutions have worked well.

“The various management bodies of the ECOWAS institutions have continued to work relentlessly toward delivering on their mandates and contributing to the attainment of the community goals,” Koroma said.

A minute silence was, however, observed in honour of community citizens who lost their lives due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The meeting also observed a minute silence for the Prime Minister of Cote d’Ivoire, Amadou Coulibaly, who passed away on July 8. (NAN)

