COVID-19: Ecobank Group contributes about US$ 3m across Africa

LOME, Togo, April 20, 2020/ — Ecobank Group (www.Ecobank.com), the Pan African Bank, has contributed about US$3 million to the fight against COVID-19 across its footprint in Africa. In line with its commitment to the continent, various contributions were made to support the efforts of governments, the World Health Organization as well as the private sector in alleviating the effect of the pandemic on the most vulnerable on the continent.



With our knowledge of Africa, and to compliment various government efforts, we provided support in form of cash, healthcare equipment and supplies, strong and sustained awareness campaigns while also using our digital platform to provide cash to some vulnerable members of our societies, amongst others.



Ade AYEYEMI, Group CEO, Ecobank Group said: “Covid-19 is a major global threat adversely affecting all countries and our home, Africa, is particularly vulnerable. We believe in the importance of creating awareness in our communities, while also empowering them to protect themselves and their families as we battle the pandemic. We are particularly mindful of the needs of our communities and therefore focused on these to ensure positive impact both in our urban and rural areas. “



“We are also paying attention to the effect of the COVID-19 outbreak on our various customers and have taken the decision to alleviate some of the adverse impact by making some bank charges free on our digital channels. We will continue to anticipate situations that may require our support as developments evolve. “Ade AYEYEMI added.



At Ecobank, the health and well-being of our staff and customers are our priority and we are closely following guidance from the World Health Organisation, governments and health agencies. We are encouraging virtual/remote working, wherever possible and have since suspended physical gatherings, observing the required social and physical distancing in offices and branches which are open while also ensuring branches and ATMs are regularly disinfected across our network. We continue to promote good hygiene and health measures within our offices and externally using our social media platforms to sensitize the public on preventive measures needed at this critical period.



Ecobank’s ATMs and call centres remain open 24/7 and full range of banking services are available via our digital platforms for all category of customers. Ecobank Mobile and Ecobank Online for the Consumer Bank customers, Ecobank Omni Lite for our Commercial Bank customers and Ecobank Omni for our Corporate and Investment Bank customers.