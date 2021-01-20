COVID-19: Ebonyi NUT seeks more personal protective equipment in schools

The Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Ebonyi chapter, has charged government at all levels to supply more personal protective equipment (PPE) in schools.

The state Chairman of the Union, Mr Francis Elechi, gave the charge in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abakaliki on Wednesday.

Elechi said that the schools needed more PPE for the students to effectively protect themselves against the pandemic.

According to him, protection and prevention of any disease are pertinent to its containment.

He expressed delight with the policy of “no facemask, no class” by some schools and canvassed that it be adopted by every school in the state.

The state NUT boss said: “We must find a way of protecting ourselves rather than shifting school resumption or outright closure.

“The virus has come to live with us. I think, the best now is the continous emphasis on safety and precautionary measures.

“Let us provide enough PPE in schools and, perhaps, propose severe punishment for defaulters of COVID-19 protocols.

“There is need to make stringent law to guide all citizens on protection and prevention because of us the teachers.

“Our emphasis is now on precautionary measures and not cure or treatment.

“Malaria has come and gone and other diseases because of the level of campaign on preventive measures.”

Elechi said that most schools were complying with the COVID-19 protocols issued by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.

He expressed satisfaction with the turnout of students and teachers for classes, saying the teachers had demonstrated their readiness to work.

“I urge the teachers and students to continue to obey all the COVID-19 protocols and ensure they are safe and protected,” he said.

NAN reports that schools in Ebonyi resumed on Monday to complete the 2020/2021 school calendar as directed by the Federal Government. (NAN)