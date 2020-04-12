COVID-19: Ebonyi governor bans okada for flouting law

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Ebonyi State Govenor, David Umahi has banned okada from operating in the state for flouting the coronavirus, COVID-19 law.

Umahi who stated this in a live broadcast on Saturday, said that the ban is statewide and with immediate effect.

The Governor expressed dismay at the flagrant disregard for the closure of the state borders by commercial motorcyclists who smuggle returnees through trackroads.

Recall that the Ebonyi State Government had closed borders as part of measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic which has so far infected about 305 persons in the country and caused seven deaths.

However, commercial motorcyclists and commercial vehicle operators have continued to bring people into the state, defying the Governor’s warnings that any vehicle caught flouting the lockdown by bringing people into the state will be impounded and auctioned off.

“This directive is without exception and the ban is an all-time ban across the state.

“It is imperative to note that our dear Governor is working tirelessly to ensure that this deadly Coronavirus does not enter our dear State and will not relent in his efforts to ensure that the COVID-19 Pandemic does not enter Ebonyi,” the statement said.

“The Governor of Ebonyi, Engr. David Nweze Umahi, has noted with dismay how misguided elements hire motorcyclists popularly called Okada, to enter Ebonyi through track roads which contravenes the COVID-19 Law 2020 and as a result, has directed immediate ban of the use of Motorcycles (Okada) in Ebonyi State,” the Governor stated.