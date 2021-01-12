COVID-19: Ebonyi continues deployment of 2 nurses per school ahead of resumption

The Ebonyi Government says it will deploy two nurses to each public schools ahead of Jan. 18 resumption to stem the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic. Mr Francis Elechi, Chairman of the state chapter of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Abakaliki. This is in continuation engaging the services of the nurses in public schools, as was done during the first wave of the pandemic.

Elechi said the nurses would continue to assist the teachers, who were trained on the preventive measures against the coronavirus disease and to identify any student with the symptoms. On the readiness of teachers to help in containing the virus in schools, the chairman said that teachers “are fully in support of the state government’s plans to ensure safe environment ahead of resumption’’.

“We commend the move by the state government to provide protective facilities for primary and secondary schools in the 13 local government areas ahead of resumption on Jan. 18. “The school resumption date in the state is in line with the federal government directive. He noted that the state government had concluded plan to deploy two nurses to each school as it did during the first wave of the pandemic.

“Hand washing facilities and sanitisers were distributed during the first wave and it is going to continue as school resume on Jan. 18. “The teachers are ready to return to class. “We urge the parents to assist us and get facemasks for their kids.

“We do not want a situation that will endanger the lives of school children. “The state government also want safe environment while the children are learning,’’ Elechi told NAN. He assured that all teachers would work hard to ensure that children obey COVID-19 protocols. (NAN)