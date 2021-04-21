COVID-19: DPR recommends antigen rapid diagnostic tests for offshore workers

The Department of Petroleum () has recommended the use of Antigen-based Rapid Diagnostic Tests (Ag-RDTs) for offshore workers in Nigeria’s oil and gas industry.

The made the recommendation on Wednesday in a circular to the oil and gas industry operators and all industry service providers on the of the pandemic.

The circular said the World Health Organisation had granted Emergency Use Authorisation for two Ag-RDTs which were SD Biosensor and Abbott with above 80 per cent sensitivity and above 97 per cent specificity.

According to the circular, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has subsequently approved their use in Nigeria as contained in the guidance Use of Approved Ag-RDTs released in January, 2021.

”Consequently, the is by this circular, advising operators and service providers to commence the use of these approved Ag-RDTs .

“This is with the aim of addressing the cost implications and psychological impacts on staff due to the current practice of mandatory 710 days isolation to and from offshore/remote locations.

“Ag-RDTs can typically be conducted within a short turnaround time of 10 to 30 minutes by medical personnel with the requisite training,” the circular said.

It further advised them to adhere to the NCDC guidelines.

“All Ag-RDTs positive results should be interpreted as positive results; counselling, isolation and national case guidelines should be adhered to.

“For asymptomatic case or a high-risk contact who tests negative on Ag-RDT, a Polymerase Chain Reaction confirmation test becomes mandatory to rule out ,” the circular said.

It said furthermore, all operators and service providers are to comply with the NCDC guidelines in the use of COVID-19 testing self-reporting case form.

The circular also directed them to submit monthly returns of summary of test results to the DPR monitoring of industry performance in this regard.

“Whilst hoping imminent end of this global pandemic and early return to normal operations, please be rest assured that DPR will continue to support your and facilitate continuity of operations in overriding national interest, ” it said. (NAN)

