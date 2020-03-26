COVID-19: Don’t panic, obey governing authorities – SA

Rev. Samuel Adedayo, the Special Adviser to Kwara Governor on Christian Religious Affairs, has called on Christians to avoid panic and obey government directives in a bid to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

Adedayo said this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ilorin on Thursday.

The cleric called for positive attitude and response from every well-meaning citizen of the state.

“Brethren, joint heirs with the Lord Jesus Christ. I bring greetings in the name of our Master and Saviour, Jesus Christ.

`This message is necessitated with happenings in this trying time of our Life. The pandemic COVID-19 is real and this calls for positive responses from every well-meaning citizen of Nigeria.

“The Government of Kwara has announced a ban on gathering or assembly of any kind except for medical personnel.

This is part of the measure to curb the spread of the dreaded Coronavirus.

“Beloved in Christ this is a timely warning from our Government. Please let us heed this directive as law abiding citizens.

“We have a Godly ordinance which is a calling to be subject to the governing authorities.

“Let our Christian leaders invest in their members, intimating on what they are to do to minimise panic. We should not allow fear to take control of our life and becloud our reasoning.”

He urged members of the public to avoid gathering against the dictate of the season, adding that there should be emphasis on personal and family devotions.

“A consideration of small numbers of people can be done in form of cell meeting and house fellowship. This could be deployed as we worship God in Spirit and in truth.

“Social media is another means of fellowship (virtual fellowship) during this period. Remember, the experience of the people of God the Israelites in Egypt in the Bible.

“They were to mark the lintel of their door posts with blood, stay indoors as the agent of destruction passed.

“Brethren, we need to pray more now, praying for divine security and interceding for other people. This is transient.

“We shall rejoice in thanksgiving soon in Jesus Christ name,” he said. (NAN)