COVID-19: Dokpesi, 7 family members test positive

High Chief Raymond Dokpesi, founder of DAAR Communications, and seven other members of his family, have tested positive for COVID-19.

Recall that his son, Raymond Dokpesi Jnr, tested positive for the virus three days ago.

Ait.live, reports that a test conducted by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, on the Dokpesi family, came out positive for eight members of the family and were on Friday, conveyed by the NCDC to the isolation centre at the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital, Gwagwalada.

Speaking to journalists shortly after the arrival of the ambulance, Dokpesi said, “I am quite okay. I feel very well.”