Dr Benson Bana, the Tanzanian High Commissioner to Nigeria, has stressed the need for African nations to uphold traditional approaches, amidst modern technology, to contain COVID-19 pandemic.

Bana said this on Tuesday in Abuja at the Tanzania-Nigeria Tourism, Investment and Trade (TN-TIT) forum, while fielding questions on ways Tanzania was positioned to meet the challenges of COVID-19.

He explained that Tanzania was able to tackle the challenges of COVID-19 through the vision of the late leader of the country, John Magufuli.

“An ardent pan-Africanist, Mugufuli had his own approach to dealing with such pandemic that has no preventive measures and no cure.

“In Tanzania, we did not close our economy and we did not lock down; our leader was very visionary.

“While Tanzania borders eight countries, it did not lock down, much as we abide by World Health Organisation conditions, we must look for our traditional approaches to deal with this pandemic.

“Africa had such pandemic long time ago and we had our own approach, yes, embracing modern technology but do not forget your traditional approach.”

He said although COVID-19 had consequences, Tanzania was currently initiating approaches to deal with the virus, saying to some extent the pandemic had been brought under control.

He mentioned that Tanzania had 50 Universities, which did not lock down amidst COVID-19 pandemic.

“We locked down initially for about six weeks, but until today they are operating as usual, schools, Churches and Mosques are running effectively.

“When you are faced with such killer disease, what you do is use known measures at your disposal and one of your strong arms is to believe in God,” Bana said.

He mentioned Tanzania economic recovery plan amidst COVID-19 to include construction of railway lines, construction of mega-electric power projects to produce 1500 megawatts, as well as revival of the Tanzania national Air operations.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the forum was held on May 4 in Abuja and May 6 in Lagos, respectively. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

