COVID-19: Diaspora group urges Nigerians to be innovative in harnessing natural resources

Nigerians in the Diaspora Organisation (NIDO), Singapore Chapter, has advised Nigerians at home to be innovative in harnessing the abundant natural resources in the country to tackle the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Vice President of the organisation, Dr Jonathan Obaje gave the advice in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Obaje, a Biomedical Research Scientist, said it had become important for Nigerians to be innovative in order to be able to cope with the changes in the world brought on by COVID-19.

“We are blessed with natural resources in Nigeria, which some of us in Singapore import, including the water that we drink.